8-year-old one of seven people killed in Labor Day gun violence in Chicago

As of late Monday night, at least seven people were killed and 44 others were hurt in the city over the weekend

by: The Associated Press

Credit: Richard Williams Photography/Moment/Getty Images

CHICAGO (AP) – An 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after they were shot Monday evening in Chicago while traveling in a vehicle on the city’s south side.

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott says the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood.

Police said the girl was with her mother and two other adults in a Subaru SUV at a red light when someone in a Dodge Charger opened fire, hitting the child, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

As of late Monday night, at least seven people were killed and 44 others were hurt in Chicago shootings over the Labor Day weekend.

