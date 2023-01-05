ENOCH, Utah (AP) – A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife, then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.

Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames said during a Thursday news conference that officers had been involved in investigations involving the 42-year-old man and his family a “couple of years prior.” He did not elaborate.

The crime rocked Enoch, a small town in southern Utah about halfway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. It’s one of the fastest-growing areas of the country and communities of new homes are made up of large families that belong, like most of Utah, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.