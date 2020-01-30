6,000-passenger cruise ship docked in Italy as 2 passengers are tested for coronavirus

No one was being allowed off the ship while medical checks were carried out

(CBS News via Reuters) – An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus.

The couple arrived in Italy on Jan. 25 and boarded the ship, the Costa Smeralda, in the port of Savona that same day. They subsequently came down with a fever and are suffering breathing difficulties.

The liner has visited Marseilles in France, and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking on Thursday at Civitavecchia, north of Rome.

No one was being allowed off the ship while medical checks were carried out to see if the pair had the potentially deadly coronavirus, the company spokesman said.