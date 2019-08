$500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco

FILe – In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Car break-ins in San Francisco are apparently declining, though there were still about 63 break-ins a day in June

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of items stolen from a rental car while in San Francisco Sunday night, a source told KRON4.

The former baseball player’s car was parked near Oracle Park.

San Francisco police told KRON4 a burglary occurred between 9 and 11:10 p.m. on the 400 block of Brannan Street.

Police said jewelry, cameras, camera equipment, a laptop, bags and other electrical equipment were stolen from the car.

A source also told KRON4 several Rolex watches and a camera were stolen.

Police have not identified the victim in the theft or said how much the stolen items are worth.

Rodriguez was in San Francisco with ESPN for the Giants game.

Car break-ins in San Francisco are apparently declining, though in June, nearly 1,900 cars were broken into. That’s 63 break-ins per day.

Authorities remind San Francisco residents and tourists to never leave valuables inside cars, even if they’re hidden.

Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2013 and during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In January of 2018, the former player joined ESPN.

Earlier this year, he became engaged to musician and actress Jennifer Lopez.