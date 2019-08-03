5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved out of intensive care

Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced for the crime, told police that he intended to kill the boy because he was frustrated by women rejecting him

(CNN) – A young boy thrown from a third-story balcony at Minnesota’s Mall of America in April has been moved out of intensive care.

The five-year-old — who has been identified only as “Landen” — has been transferred to an inpatient physical rehabilitation program.

Landen’s family announced the development in his recovery on their GoFundMe page.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the attack.

He was sentenced in June to 19 years in prison.

Aranda said he intended to kill the boy.

He told police he was frustrated by women rejecting him at the mall, and that he had intended to kill an adult there the day before.