5 key things you should know about impeachment

National and World

It's a momentous week on Capitol Hill, with the U.S. House of Representatives set to vote Wednesday on impeaching the president

by: TED NESI

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — It’s a momentous week on Capitol Hill, with the U.S. House of Representatives set to vote Wednesday on impeaching a president for only the third time in American history.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

In the above video, Politics editor Ted Nesi from our sister station WPRI breaks down the basics on the impeachment process, what to expect next and how often this has happened since the Constitution was ratified.

WKBN First News will carry the vote live beginning at 11 a.m.

