49ers fly Black Lives Matter flag over Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA, CA – A Black Lives Matter flag is flying over the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The team raised the flag over Levis Stadium this week. It’s lined up right next to the California state flag and the U.S. flag.

The team posted an image of the flags on social media with a message reading “indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

It’s not the first time the 49ers have showed their support for the movement. A day after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, 49ers owner Jed York reportedly donated one million dollars to social justice organizations.

York says his conversations with former team quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, pushed him to do more for change.