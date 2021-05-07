4-year-old boy buys $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon

Amazon would not take back the SpongeBob popsicles, according to a friend of the family

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn boy bought hundreds of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon, putting his mom — a social work student at NYU — in a financial bind.

The mom of three, handling family expenses along with student loans, cannot afford the $2,618.85 purchase.

A family friend set up an online fundraiser to help pay the expense. As of Thursday afternoon, $7,000 had been raised.

Jennifer Bryant, the 4-year-old’s mother, thanked donators for their “mind-blowing generosity and support.”

On the fundraising page, Bryant’s friend wrote that Amazon would not take back the SpongeBob popsicles.

“We are aware of the Bryant’s story and are working to connect with them directly,” an Amazon spokesperson told PIX11.