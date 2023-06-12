A r-month0-old baby was among the victims of Juarez home invasion shooting Sunday night.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A man and a 4-month-old baby are dead after armed men broke into a house and shot four people in southeast Juarez.

Sunday night’s attack also left a male adult and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds; they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Juarez police said.

Authorities have not established a motive for the attack.

On Monday morning, Chihuahua state police officers were canvassing nearby businesses in the Parajes de Oriente neighborhood to see if their security cameras recorded anyone coming to or leaving the area Sunday night. Three neighborhood grocery stores are within a block of the home on Custodio de la Republica Avenue, and a church and a small shopping center are three blocks away.

A KTSM/Border Report camera crew captured images of the home’s front yard where clothes are strewn about an blood can be seen on a walkway. A large toy vehicle can be seen on a corner and the letters “NSL” are spray-painted on a wall.

Juarez has recorded 29 homicides just in the first 12 days of June. Police say most murders here are drug-related.

(Juarez freelance photojournalist Roberto Delgado contributed to this report.)