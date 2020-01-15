4 found dead in Disnesque community near Walt Disney World

Neighbors in the Florida town master planned by Disney want to know how four people there ended up dead

Police have a suspect in custody, but they’re not revealing much about what happened.

Michelle Augustin and her mother live in a house next to the crime scene. They say just a few days ago, the landlord for the house was looking for his tenants because they seemingly had disappeared.

“We didn’t see anything. We didn’t hear anything,” Augustin said. “I haven’t seen the family in weeks. They used to always park right in front of us, so we’d see them every day coming out with the kids and the last time I saw them was around Thanksgiving time.”

A suspect, still unidentified by investigators, was taken into custody.

Augustin and her mother say the suspect, who was seen being put into handcuffs at the house Monday morning, is named Tony. He and his wife and three young kids had been renting the house since last May.

They say at Thanksgiving, they had a brief, friendly conversation with the man and then assumed the family had traveled out of town because the normal activity at the home had ceased.

“They would swim in the pool at midnight, 1 a.m., the whole family would be swimming. They had a basketball hoop in the backyard, they’d always be playing in the driveway with the basketball hoop. All these toys, they seemed like a happy family,” Augustin said.

Augustin says the first indication something might be amiss came last Friday when the owner of the house came by and was peering in the windows. He told her he was trying to determine if his renters had moved out because they had failed to pay the rent and the power had recently been cut off, possibly by the power company.

“I don’t know what happened, I want answers, but I don’t know if we’ll ever get the answers, Augustin said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says it will not release any information about the victims’ identities or the suspect until autopsies are complete.