4 dead in 24 hours in Calif. from fake oxycodone pills

The pills are made with fentanyl

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN and WKBN) – Four people are dead in California and officials say a counterfeit drug is to blame.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after finding the victims in several areas in a 24 hour period.

They are looking into pills called M-30, which appear to be oxycodone but actually contain fentanyl.

Authorities haven’t released any information on the victims or how they got the counterfeit drugs.

Earlier this year, The United States Drug Enforcement Administration seized 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills in New York that were actually fentanyl.

“If you take ‘prescription’ pills that did not come directly from a pharmacy, you are risking your life,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Brennan at the time of the drug seizure.

Last year, fake oxycodone pills made with fentanyl prompted a public health warning in Cuyahoga County.