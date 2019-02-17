National & World

3-year-old dies after reportedly drowning at Tenn. hotel swimming pool

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A 3-year-old who was hospitalized after a reported drowning at a Cedar Bluff hotel swimming pool died from his injuries Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The child was identified as 3-year-old Raymon Whitlock.

According to the preliminary investigation, Whitlock was left unattended at the indoor swimming pool along with his 6-year-old brother, a 5-year-old cousin and a 5-year-old friend.

The children were in the care of a relative. 

Whitlock was found and pulled from the pool by other patrons and immediately began CPR.

Whitlock was transported to Park West Hospital for immediate treatment and then transferred to Children's Hospital.

Investigators will meet with the District Attorney General's Office to review the case file at the conclusion of the investigation.

