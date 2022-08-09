EDGEWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

The shooting happened Monday evening in Edgewater, located near Daytona Beach.

Officers said in a Facebook post that a man was shot and the suspect took a woman hostage inside the building.

The remaining participants fled and were not harmed, police said.

Edgewater police officers said they tried to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The police department said its SWAT team breached the building and found three people dead, including the suspect.

Police said the suspect killed the woman he held hostage before shooting and killing himself, WESH reported.

Officers said they believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

No other details were immediately available.