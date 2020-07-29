2-year-old Utah boy drowns at home while mom is at hospital with newborn

The family said they have a fence surrounding the home, but the child was known to escape the yard

DELTA, Utah (KTVX) – A 2-year-old Utah boy has died after drowning outside of his home while his mother was at a hospital with her newborn.

Authorities responded to a call Monday night about a toddler who had been pulled from an irrigation ditch.

Authorities said a family member was babysitting the boy while the mother was in a northern Utah hospital at the NICU with her newborn baby.

The child, identified as Hayden Jay Riding, had disappeared and after searching for 20 minutes, the family member found him in the irrigation ditch just outside of the family’s home. The family said they have a fence surrounding the home, but the child was known to escape the yard.

CPR was performed and the toddler was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to a fundraising page set up for the family, the mother is a single mom with three children under the age of 2.