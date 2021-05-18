2 pilots ejected from F-15 at Illinois airport

One of the pilots went to the hospital to get checked out

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KTVI) – Two pilots were ejected from an aircraft after a safe landing at an Illinois airport on Tuesday.

Boeing said the ejection happened about 7:30 a.m. once the plane was on the ground on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County.

The pilots, who ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft, were not seriously injured, though one of them went to the hospital to get checked out.

The Air Force released this statement on the incident:

“An F-15QA, recently accepted by the Air Force from the Boeing Corporation, departed the runway today at MidAmerica Airport, Ill. Two U.S. active-duty pilots who were on board ejected safely and received minor injuries. The aircraft was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The incident is currently under investigation. “