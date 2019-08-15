2 people dead after reports of gunshots in New Cumberland, West Virginia

Deputies said the alleged shooter threatened to shoot up Dollar General

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WKBN) – Two people have been killed in the New Cumberland, West Virginia area after reports of gunshots, according to WTRF News in Wheeling.

East Liverpool City Hospital said it is treating one victim who was shot in the head.

From what we know, it’s still an active situation and police are dealing with things happening at more than one location.

Police are surrounding a house near Oak Glen High School, WTRF is reporting.

Deputies said the alleged shooter threatened to shoot up Dollar General and the store is now on lockdown, according to WTRF.

East Liverpool Safety Service Director Brian Allen said he hasn’t heard of anything happening in Ohio — it’s all in West Virginia.

New Cumberland is about seven miles south of Mountaineer Casino and Racetrack.