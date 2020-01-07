2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket in Mississippi

A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.

News outlets report 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning.

Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket.

