2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket in Mississippi

National and World

Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.

News outlets report 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning.

Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com