2 Las Vegas shootings, 1 officer shot amid Floyd protests

Las Vegas Police block off Las Vegas Boulevard South after a shooting in front of a federal courthouse during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (Christopher DeVargas/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say an officer has been shot in Las Vegas and police are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said early Tuesday that the officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area.

The department said both shootings were on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

