2 Florida deputies responding after pedestrian struck, each hit the body as they arrive

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida deputies responding to a crash that killed a pedestrian each hit the body as they responded to the scene, according to Hillsborough County officials.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said a 27-year-old Orlando man was struck by a 41-year-old woman driving east. The woman reported the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

As the deputies responded, they each hit the body of the pedestrian, who was still in the middle of the road, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian had already been killed in the first collision.

The two deputies, ages 24 and 25, have been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office since January and May of 2019. The Florida Highway Patrol will conduct the crash investigation.