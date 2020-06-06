2 dogs die in hot car in Missouri while owner attends dog training lecture

The owner left the dogs in the vehicle with the air conditioning running but her car ran out of gas

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Two dogs died in a hot car while the owner attended a lecture for aspiring dog trainers earlier this week in Missouri.

The owner left the dogs, a Labrador Retriever and a German Shepherd, in the vehicle with the air conditioning running Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

At some point while she attended the session at The Tom Rose School for professional dog trainers, the car apparently ran out of gas and the AC died amid 90-degree heat.

Tom Rose, the school’s owner, said the woman who owned the dogs found them dead when she returned to the car around 3 or 4 p.m.

“It was just a terrible accident,” Rose told the paper. “The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It’s a horrible thing and she was so upset.”

Rose said the police weren’t called and the deaths were “just a very unfortunate accident.”