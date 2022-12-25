THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are dead and a suspicious device is being evaluated by first responders at a Jehovah’s congregation in Thornton.

According to a tweet posted at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Sunday by officials with the Thornton Police Department, they’ve launched a homicide investigation.

At roughly 9 a.m., first responders with TPD were called to 951 Milky Way, where the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation is located.

FOX31 has reporters on the scene, who were told by witnesses that someone had fired a gun in the parking lot.

TPD told FOX31 that the two deceased people were a married couple and that the man shot and killed the woman before he turned the gun on himself and took his own life. They are both former members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Dear friends, today’s meeting will be held on Zoom due to a tragic incident that occurred at the Kingdom Hall this morning. Various reports are in the news however we don’t have all the information at this time. Please be assured that the local Bodies of Elders will be caring fort the needs of the affected Congregations.” An internal message from an anonymous member of the congregation, obtained by FOX31

At approximately 11 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit arrived on the scene to evaluate a suspicious device located at the scene.

TPD said in the same tweet that there is no ongoing threat to those in the area.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated.