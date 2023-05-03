CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WKBN) – Two corrections officers from the U.S. Penitentiary in Hazelton, West Virginia are facing civil rights violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Robert Sims, 40, of Bruceton Mills, W. Va., and Joshua Sines, 38, of Friendsville, W. Va., were each charged with one count of deprivation of rights and one count of assault with serious bodily injury.

According to investigators, Sims and Sines hit an inmate in the face, head, arms and torso, causing significant injuries.

If convicted, the officers could face different sentencing for the assault charge and the civil rights charge, with the civil rights charge carrying more jail time.