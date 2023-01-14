EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect.

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 19-year-old was shot inside the lobby of a movie theatre and the alleged gunman has been taken into custody.

State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of the Laurel Mall and Regal Cinema for a shooting at 8:15 p.m.

Officials say a 19-year-old male has been transported to the Lehigh Valley Hazleton hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the state police determined the shooting was a “motivated attack” inside the Regal Cinema’s lobby/arcade area. While the shooting happened in a public place where people were put in direct danger, troopers say it is an isolated incident.

Troopers say the gunman fired multiple shots and one person was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information relative to the investigation of this case is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at (570)459-3890.

Details are limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update this article with the latest information as it is made available.