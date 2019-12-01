19 people report illness on cruise ship in California

Authorities say the patients were evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Authorities say the patients were evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital.

KABC-TV reports that a Norwegian spokesperson said stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.

The luxury cruise ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.

