CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 16-year-old mother accused in connection with the deaths of her newborn twins has been released to her parents and placed on home detention.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials told the FOX 8 I-Team a hearing was held on a motion to have her released and Judge Nicholas Celebrezze granted that motion during a hearing Tuesday.

The teen is due back in court June 12 for a pre-trial.

The teen is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Cleveland police told the I-Team the bodies of the infants were found around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, inside a trash can along Ludlow Road.

The infant victims are twins and appeared to be born early at about 30 weeks gestation. The investigation is ongoing.

The babies were born a few days before their bodies were discovered. Police said the girl’s mother did not know her daughter was pregnant.