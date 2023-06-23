Cocaine seized at Bridge of the Americas (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EL PASO, Texas (WJW) – More than 140 pounds of cocaine hidden in an ice cream maker were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Monday.

Officers at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility found 146 pounds of cocaine hidden in a large commercial ice cream maker that was being transported from Mexico to the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The vast majority of commercial shipments CBP officers process pose little risk, however, seizures like this remind us all that drugs can be concealed almost anywhere and that we must remain constantly vigilant,” said acting CBP El Paso Port Director Luis Mejia.

The drugs were seized when a 1995 Ford F-150 pick-up truck hauling an ice cream machine entered the port, according to CBP.

CBP officers did an X-ray scan of the vehicle and a CBP canine searched the vehicle and alerted to the ice cream machine.

That is when CBP officers found 56 bundles of cocaine. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Mexico, was turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety officers, according to CBP.