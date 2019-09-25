13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate into NYC fire dept.

Firefighter Rebecca Asaro's father, Carl, was one of 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Among the 301 graduates into the New York City Fire Department Tuesday, 13 of them are children of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, according to KTVI.

“Every day that I came to the academy, I was grateful to be there and to follow in the footsteps of my father, brothers, uncle, and all those who came before. This is exactly where I want to be,” said Probationary Firefighter Rebecca Asaro.

Asaro’s father, Carl Asaro, was one of the 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11.

