10th American dies in Dominican Republic

Vittorio Caruso, of New York, died last week

(WKBN) – For the 10th time in the past 13 months, an American death is linked to the Dominican Republic.

Vittorio Caruso, of New York, died last week, according to CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island.

Family members told the station that Caruso died after falling victim to respiratory distress. He may have also had a heart attack.

Dominican Republic officials have said the 10 traveler deaths are isolated events.

Two of the victims were reportedly found at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

Sunday, the resort said it would remove alcoholic dispensers located in guest room minibars. The resort says the decision was made independently and not as a result of the incidents.