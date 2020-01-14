104-year-old California veteran asking for Valentine’s Day cards from strangers

This Valentine's Day, Major Bill White is hoping to add to his collection with cards from people near and far

(CNN) – A World War II veteran in California has one wish for Valentine’s Day.

He wants as many people as possible, including complete strangers, to send him a card.

The reason, he says is that the cards will be part of his long personal story whose final chapters are yet to be written.

Major Bill White still wears the same dress blues made in the 1950s, when he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

“I spent 30 years active duty and 54 retired,” he said.

Among his many medals is the one he’s most proud of — the Purple Heart, a badge of honor for surviving the battle of Iwo Jima.

“The fact that I even survived is something. There weren’t too many of us,” he said.

On March 3, 1945, Major White led his Marines toward the front lines under heavy fire from the Japanese.

“When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blew up six inches from me,” he said.

His injuries may have taken him off the battlefield, but his fighting spirit carried on in life.

“I’m still here at 104; Can’t complain,” he said.

At 104, the California native spends his days dining with his friends in Stockton, staying active and scrapbooking, in what’s become of his favorite hobbies.

He keeps a lifetime full of memories, carefully preserved on these book shelves in his room, each organized by year

“It’s kept me busy, just trying to keep track of everything that’s happened to me where and when,” White said.

This Valentine’s Day, Major White is hoping to add to his collection with cards from people near and far.

“I’m going to save every one of them just as I did everything else up until now, and they’ll become a personal part of my history,” he said.

It’s a life story that’s still being written

The secret?

“Just keep breathing. I can tell you all sorts of ideas and suggestions, but if you’re not breathing, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

If you’d like to send White a Valentine’s Day card, you can mail it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.Stockton, CA 95207