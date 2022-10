Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The newly constructed Kroger in Miamisburg was vandalized overnight, causing approximately $100,000 worth of damage, according to the Miamisburg Police Department.

Sgt. Jeff Muncy said police have determined that two juveniles, ages 13 and 10, are suspected of vandalizing the new store.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Muncy at 937-847-6612 or message the Miamisburg Police Department Facebook page.