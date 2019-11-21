’10 Worst Toys of 2019′ list released

The organization World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. looked at hazardous toy trends from the past year

BOSTON (NEWS10) — While the kids are busy writing their wish lists to Santa for the latest toys, the organization World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. released its annual report on potentially harmful toys this holiday season.

The annual report titled “10 Worst Toys” This Holiday Season was released Tuesday afternoon at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. It’s geared toward informing parents of the potential hazards some toys contain.

The organization looked at hazardous toy trends from the past year to tally safety concerns. Among the safety concerns, this year were projectile toys that could cause eye injuries, toys that encourage jumping and toys marketed with inconsistent safety messages.

“With watch’s help, parents can become proactive and vigilant participants in their own children’s safety,” said Jane O’Brien, Franciscan Children’s Chief Medical Examiner.

Here are the top 10 hazardous toys, according to the group.

Nerf Ultra One

Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog

Bunchems Bunch’n Build

Yeti

Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime

Anstoy Electric Toy Gun

Diecast School Bus

Pogo Trick Board

Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw

Viga Pull Along Caterpillar

According to the report, one child visits the emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury. In 2017, there were 37 toy-related incident deaths. In addition, there was a 40% increase in toy-related injuries from 1990-2011.

“The last thing we want is for children to come here as a result of accidents associated with these toys,” said John Nash, Franciscan Children’s Hospital CEO.