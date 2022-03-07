DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4.00 on Monday morning.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

That represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement that the Russian invasion and seasonal price changes mean Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than ever before.

Here are the most expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 8 a.m.:

California: $5.34 Hawaii: $4.69 Nevada: $4.59 Oregon: $4.51 Washington: $4.44 Alaska: $4.39 Illinois: $4.30 Connecticut: $4.28 New York: $4.26 Pennsylvania: $4.23

Each state with the highest average price per gallon also saw a significant week-to-week increase, according to AAA.

California: up $.51

up $.51 Hawaii: up $.15

up $.15 Nevada : up $.56

: up $.56 Oregon: up $.48

up $.48 Washington : $.44

: $.44 Alaska : up $.50

: up $.50 Illinois : up $.45

: up $.45 Connecticut: up $.56

up $.56 New York: up $.45

up $.45 Pennsylvania: up $.48

While California had the highest average price per gallon Monday at $5.34, the least expensive state for a gallon of gas was Missouri at $3.62 per gallon, according to AAA.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.