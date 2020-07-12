Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

National and World

The blaze was called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Firefighters putting out a fire with a firehose.

Credit: Cedric Favero/Moment/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze was called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The cause is under investigation. Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award