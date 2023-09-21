NEW YORK (PIX11) —- At least one person died and several others were injured when a bus carrying students from Long Island to a band camp overturned on a New York highway Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The bus crashed on I-84 in Middletown at 1:12 p.m., police said. It was carrying students from the Farmingdale School District to a camp in Pennsylvania.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for Band Camp. Police and emergency responders on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details,” according to a statement from the Farmingdale School District.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told NBC that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least five people were badly hurt.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs yards off the road in the median between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway.

I-84 is closed at exit 15 while authorities investigate the scene.

Nassau County is offering to transport the parents to reunify.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.