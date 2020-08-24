1 dead after Kentucky mall shooting; suspect still on the loose

Police said it doesn't seem like the shooting was random

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKBN) – One man is dead after a shooting at a mall in Lexington, Kentucky Sunday.

Lexington police said at least three people were shot and taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

Police said it doesn’t seem like the shooting was random, and it’s possible the suspect and the victim who died knew each other.

An emergency response unit and canine unit searched and eventually cleared the Fayette Mall, which is closed Monday.

No one has been arrested yet.

