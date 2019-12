Some people inside didn't know the shooting happened until they were questioned

SPRING LAKE PARK, Mn. (ABC) — A shooting happened Saturday night in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

One person is dead and six more are injured.

Police believe it happened outside a restaurant and banquet hall. The venue was hosting a music event for people 18 and over.

Investigators don’t know who or where the shooting is. Some people inside didn’t know the shooting happened until they were questioned.

The shooting is under investigation.