BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a late-night shooting at a Virginia hookah bar Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Virginia Tech campus in downtown Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands released a statement early Saturday morning saying that one of the five people injured in the shooting was a student at the school.

Blacksburg Police has not released the identity of any people involved in the shooting and said a homicide investigation is underway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area.