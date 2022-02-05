BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a late-night shooting at a Virginia hookah bar Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Virginia Tech campus in downtown Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands released a statement early Saturday morning saying that one of the five people injured in the shooting was a student at the school.

Blacksburg Police has not released the identity of any people involved in the shooting and said a homicide investigation is underway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area.

  • Police stand by as officers conduct an investigation after a shooting at a business on Main Street in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Feb. 5 2022. Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Friday in downtown Blacksburg. Blacksburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge on Main Street, according to a police statement. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
