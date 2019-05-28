'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - Is work stressing you out?

You may have an actual medical condition.

The World Health Organization now recognizes "Burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.

The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section of employment or unemployment-related problems.

According to ICD 11, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms.

The patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work ad have problems getting the job done successfully.

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work.

WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.