Mother recalls 2002 fetal surgery as Cleveland Clinic performs it for the first time

The Cleveland Clinic has succeeded in performing its first in utero fetal surgery.

The surgery was performed in February to repair a Spina Bifida birth defect in a nearly 23-week-old fetus. Later, the baby girl was born near full term on June 3.

This is the first time a Northern Ohio hospital has performed the surgery, but not the first time it has ever been done.

Prior to 2011, the procedure was done as an experimental operation. WKBN producer Lorie Barber had the operation done in 2002. She was 18 weeks pregnant when she found out her daughter was diagnosed with Spina Bifida.

“So the doctor told us, you know, we had two options. He said you can have a surgery after birth, which is what he suggested… or abort,” Barber said.

She said she left the hospital with those two options, but did some research on her own.

“It was extremely experimental,” she said.

Barber said her daughter was the 145th patient to have this surgery done at Vanderbilt University. There were concerns of the risks, but she trusted the surgery would be successful, and it was.

“I just trusted the doctors and their innovative thought process that they could do this,” she said.

Now, roughly 20 hospitals in North America offer the surgery.

During the surgery to repair Spina Bifida, the baby is located through an ultrasound. Then, the uterus is opened, and doctors repair the baby’s spine through a tiny opening along the back. Then, they close the uterus.

More than a year of preparation was done for the in utero fetal surgery that took place in Cleveland.

“Simulations and walk-throughs in preparation for how the operation would go, how the family’s experience would be,” said Darrell Cass, M.D., leading doctor of the surgical team.

Cass has performed more than 160 fetal surgeries since 2002.

Barber said because of the surgery, her daughter Nicole was able to live a healthy, normal childhood. She said now that the operation is more common and accepted, she is happy others have this option as well.

“If you choose not to have the fetal surgery your child is still gonna be wonderful, these kids are still wonderful,” she said.