Mosquitos from one Youngstown trap tested positive for West Nile Virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mosquitos in a Youngstown trap were found to be carrying West Nile Virus.

The Ohio Health Department told the Youngstown City Health District that trap was at Biley Johnson Park on the east side.

ODOH says a bite from a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can cause fever, aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and rash. See your healthcare provider if you experience any of these symptoms.

However, 8 out of 10 people won’t have any symptoms.

Rare nervous system disorders caused by West Nile Virus include encephalitis and meningitis.

There is no vaccine for the disease.

ODOH recommends using insect repellent, avoiding outside activities during dawn and dusk, wearing long sleeves, long pants, and tucking clothing.

They say you should also remove sources of standing water like flower pots, buckets and barrels. You shouldn’t leave water in baby pools when they’re not in use and water in bird baths and pet dishes should be changed frequently.

The Health District can treat standing water to prevent mosquito reproduction. You can contact the Health District at 330-742-8287 to schedule an on-site consultation to treat standing water.