More than 100 dogs seized from Ohio home

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – More than 100 dogs have been seized from a single Ohio home in what authorities say is a mass hoarding situation.

WLWT-TV reports the Humane Association of Warren County seized 111 poodles and poodle-mixes Monday from an undisclosed location in southwest Ohio.

The owner gave the dogs up willingly and will not be charged. The owner is currently receiving mental health treatment.

All the dogs survived, but Humane Association officials say caring for them poses several challenges. Many of the dogs are being treated for fleas and skin infections. Some are blind.

The Humane Association officials say the dogs appear to be well-socialized and the owner gave most of them names.

The dogs will be put up for adoption over the next several weeks.

