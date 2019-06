BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Course of Mill Creek Golf Course closed Monday morning after high waters covered the green.

Mill Creek MetroParks anticipates it reopening this weekend.

The North Course remains open as the AJGA Tournament is being held during the week.

