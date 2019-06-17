Michael Stanley, Donnie Iris concert rescheduled at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Fans of Michael Stanley and Donnie Iris will have a second chance to see them after their concert was canceled Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fans of Michael Stanley and the Resonators and Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will have a second chance to see them after their concert was canceled Saturday.

The event is rescheduled for July 27.

The original concert was postponed because of concerns for flash flooding, heavy winds and storms.

Those who planned on going to the concert are asked to hold on to their tickets. They will be valid for the show in July.

Michael Stanley released this statement.

“We’re all so disappointed that we had to postpone our show. However, we always take the safety of our fans into consideration first and foremost. We can’t wait to make it to Youngstown on Saturday, July 27 – hold on to those tickets – you won’t want to miss out.“