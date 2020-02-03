Miami University students test negative for coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two students tested negative for the coronavirus after being tested earlier this week, health officials said Sunday.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), said Sunday the two students are out of quarantine and that in the state of Ohio, there are currently no confirmed cases of nor investigations of the coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health, Miami University, Butler County General Health, Middletown Health Department, and the Hamilton City Health Department announced the latest information at a press conference at 7 p.m. Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health announced it was testing two Miami University students for possible exposure to the virus.

According to Miami University, an international student who lives off-campus came to Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning.

University health staff tested that student as well as another for coronavirus due to both students having recently traveled to China, officials said.

Samples were sent to the CDC for testing, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Both students were kept isolated in their off-campus residences, according to the university.

The death toll due to the virus in China climbed past 300 and the number of infections rose above 14,000, officials reported Sunday.

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside of China — that of a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was hospitalized Jan. 25 with a fever, cough and sore throat.