Mexican health officials to screen visitors walking into Tijuana at San Ysidro border crossing

Shoppers walk towards the San Ysidro Port of Entry after making purchases at outlet malls along the US/Mexico border on Saturday, December 29, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Mexican state of Baja California, which borders California, announced it is setting up a second screening area to greet visitors walking into Mexico from the U.S.

The temporary facility will be put up on the east side of the San Ysidro border crossing, the busiest land port of entry in the western hemisphere.

As visitors walk into Mexico, “most not all” will be “quickly evaluated” for signs of illness according to Baja California’s Health Department.

If a person is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, especially a high temperature , they will immediately be turned back unless they live in Mexico.

On Tuesday evening, Baja California health officials confirmed the state’s first two cases of coronavirus. The patients included two women from Mexicali who had recently traveled to Washington state in the Pacific Northwest.

This Friday, the city of Tijuana and the state of Baja California will officially announce more details about the pending screening area.

