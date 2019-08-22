Men sentenced for killing of Youngstown man during robbery

Investigators said the men went to a house on Kensington Avenue to rob the victim, but one of the defendants killed the victim instead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men convicted of involvement in a Youngstown murder were sentenced Thursday.

Jalon Allen and David Oliver both pleaded guilty this month in the shooting death of Andre Harrison in 2016, taking plea deals in the case.

Allen was sentenced first on the charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was given 18 years in prison.

Oliver then came into the court. He was sentenced to 21 years to life on a murder charge.

Police say Allen and Oliver went to a house on Kensington Avenue to rob Harrison.

Instead, Oliver shot Harrison.

The shooting was caught on home surveillance video, which was played during Thursday’s sentencing.

Hours after the shooting, the house was set on fire and destroyed.

WKBN was in the courtroom for sentencing.