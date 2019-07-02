Medical marijuana may be more accessible in New Jersey

The bill makes a number of changes, including expanding the number of illnesses eligible for cannabis use

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) – Legislation that would make it easier for health care officials to prescribe medical marijuana for New Jersey patients has been signed by the governor.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Tuesday that expands the state’s medical cannabis program.

The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act is named after a 7-year-old boy from Howell who died last year after a fight with a brain tumor. His parents fought for easier access to medical marijuana.

The Democrat-led Legislature sent Murphy the bill after failing in March to legalize recreational marijuana.

The bill makes a number of changes, including expanding the number of illnesses eligible for cannabis use. It sets up a commission to regulate the drug and increases the number of permits. It also phases out the state’s sales tax.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

07/02/19 13:35:30 (GMT -4:00)