Mayor of Pocono Borough confirms shots fired, 4 victims at multiple scenes

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE: According to a statement from the Mount Pocono Borough Mayor, as of 7:30 p.m. Monday, rapid gunfire was reported in A Pocono Country Place, at a Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stoogies on Route 196 and at multiple locations.

There are four known victims at four or five crime scenes. There is ongoing police activity in the Coolbaugh/Tobyhanna areas.

According to the mayor, shooting suspects are still at large. Eyewitness News crews on scene have seen two people arrested, but have not yet confirmed if those arrests are related to any of the shootings.

The mayor says this a developing community safety danger and asks everyone to avoid the area.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the agency is responding to an incident to assist the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time. Details are limited at this hour.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way and will report more information as it is revealed.