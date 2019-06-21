Man reports weed stolen during robbery in Warren

Police were called to the 1500 block of Transylvania Street SE on Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 26-year-old man called Warren police on Thursday to report that a man stole his marijuana.

Police were called to a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority (TMHA) property on Transylvania Street SE in reference to a person with a gun.

The victim told police that the suspect was supposed to sell him marijuana. He said the suspect began “acting funny,” however, and later pulled a gun on him.

He then said the man stole marijuana from the apartment and left in a red Ford Focus.

No charges have been filed yet.