Man reports weed stolen during robbery in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 26-year-old man called Warren police on Thursday to report that a man stole his marijuana.
Police were called to a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority (TMHA) property on Transylvania Street SE in reference to a person with a gun.
The victim told police that the suspect was supposed to sell him marijuana. He said the suspect began “acting funny,” however, and later pulled a gun on him.
He then said the man stole marijuana from the apartment and left in a red Ford Focus.
No charges have been filed yet.