LONDON, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing adult alert was canceled for a man who was reported missing out of Madison County Sunday afternoon.

John Crowe, 86, is 5’11” and 172 pounds. He was seen driving away from his home in London, Ohio at 9 a.m. on Sunday and did not return.

According to officials, Crowe suffers from dementia and diabetes.